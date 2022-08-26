Federal funds directed to Malibu for help in Woolsey Fire rebuilds

It may not seem like much in the scheme of things, but the City of Malibu has received more than $47,000 in federal funds to be used to replace infrastructure lost in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Malibu along with six other cities and counties will receive wildfire recovery funding. In addition, Los Angeles County received $3.78 million in wildfire recovery funds that can be used for rebuilding purposes.

According to City of Malibu Media Information Officer Matt Myerhoff, funding from the

California Office of Emergency Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency and City of Malibu funds will be used to replace and repair miles of guardrails that were destroyed in the Woolsey Fire. The guardrail project is estimated to cost $2 million.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office says federal aid will also be used to help rebuild from 2018 fires including the Camp Fire, Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex Fire in northern California.

Combined with the Woolsey Fire, 1.6 million acres burned across the state in 2018.

“Communities were awarded funding based on their unmet infrastructure needs and have the flexibility to use the grants to support projects based on their priorities to rebuild in a safe, sustainable, and resilient way,” Newsom’s office said in a press release.

