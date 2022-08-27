The following incidents were reported between Aug. 1 to Aug. 6

8/1

Beach theft

A wallet and car keys were stolen while the victim was surfing at Surfrider Beach. The victim said the suspects used the keys to gain access to his vehicle and take two cellphones from the glove compartment. The victim was notified of an attempt of $7,500 made to his credit cards at Nordstrom Rack in Beverly Hills; the charges were declined.

8/5

Burglary

A vehicle parked at Zuma Canyon trail head was broken into, ransacked and the passenger side window was shattered. A Louis Vuitton designer bag, Gucci wallet and MacBook Air laptop worth $2,000 were stolen. The victim was notified of a $421 purchase made at a Home Depot in Woodland Hills.

8/5

Attempt vehicle theft

A vehicle parked near Malibu Colony was damaged. The victim said someone attempted to remove the catalytic converter, but it was left still attached. The victim said it would cost an estimated $200 to repair the catalytic converter.

8/5

Grand theft

A catalytic converter worth $2,400 was stolen from a vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon Road. The victim realized it had been stolen after hearing an unusual sound. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

8/5

Burglary

A designer bag and wallet worth $5,200 was stolen from a parked vehicle on Bonsall Drive. The victim said they left their bag underneath the front passenger seat. The victim noticed broken glass surrounding the vehicle.

8/6

Attempt vehicle theft

A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway was vandalized. The victim noticed the passenger side door lock was tampered with and estimated to cost $250 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

