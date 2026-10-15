Fatal PCH collision remains under investigation

By The Malibu Times · Thu Oct 15 2026

The Oct. 3 collision that killed Nobu Malibu chef Ryo Uchimiya, 51, remains under investigation, Sgt. Chris Soderlund told the Malibu City Council during an update on traffic safety and enforcement along Pacific Coast Highway. Reading from a Sheriff’s Department press release, Soderlund said the four-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:53 a.m. near 22626 Pacific Coast Highway. A preliminary investigation found that a 16-year-old boy driving a gray Range Rover eastbound in the right lane struck a vehicle parked on the eastbound shoulder. Uchimiya, who was inside the parked vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found no preliminary signs that the juvenile driver was under the influence, Soderlund said. The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is encouraged to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.

“Another tragic accident on PCH,” Soderlund told the council.

Soderlund also outlined ongoing traffic enforcement efforts, including a recent nighttime deployment of motorcycle deputies in response to speeding concerns near Las Flores. During that separate enforcement operation, deputies recorded a motorist traveling 92 mph near PCH and Big Rock at approximately 8:37 p.m. The driver was stopped and cited, Soderlund said. Asked whether the vehicle had been impounded, Soderlund said he believed the driver received a citation. He explained that speed alone does not establish reckless driving and that additional circumstances would need to support that determination.