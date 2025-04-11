Everyone got in on the act!

Webster Elementary students and teachers strut their stuff in the school’s annual talent show

As one arrived at the show, they first enjoyed a beautiful program, featuring the art of Della Cummings and Brooklyn Buckman, two third-graders whose art on the program’s cover illustrates their creative talents.

Brody Carpenter, 10, a fourth-grader, and his sister, Lily Carpenter, 9, a third-grader, participated in the Webster students’talent show: Lily danced with her best friend and Brody was a backup dancer to his friend’s act as well as serving as part of the backstage crew for the fourth year.

“It really felt good to be a part of the show and it was so fun being on the backstage crew again!” Brody said.

Samantha Carpenter, the mother of Brody and Lily, coordinated with Lauren Buckman to provide the decor for the show.“The Webster talent show has been a staple of the school year and the kids all work so hard to prepare for it,” Samantha said. “They give it their all and the show is always such a great presentation of the various talents within our school community — this year was no different!”

The Red Dog DJ’s, otherwise known as Cruz Ifft and Wyatt Teague, TK and kindergarten students, respectively, began the fun performance. Next, Knox Swain, a kindergartner, wowed the crowd with his rendition of “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

“We noticed Knox had a talent for music as he would pick up songs by ear as he listened to them in the car,” said Justin Swain, Knox’ father. “He got up there after teaching himself ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ and he performed it on the piano and sang.” Doing so, Justin noted, was very brave for one so young.

The show must go on!

Justin’s takeaway about the event included something else that was very important and addressed the creative and supportive energy that vibrated through the show.

“The overall thing about the talent show is that there was an amazing sense of community, especially given all we have been through in our area recently,” he said. “It was so touching to see all the families, and especially the kids as they were backstage — there was such a wonderful sense of community as we were all going it together as kids were supporting one another, telling other performers, ‘You’re gonna do great!’ and ‘You’re awesome.’”

There were 21 acts in all, with each entertaining rendition demonstrating just how awesome all the student performers were. Intriguingly, the fifth-graders interviewed their peer Dylan Alterman, whose art appeared on the back page of the program — what a wonderful way to celebrate a classmate!

However, per the school’s usual tradition, the kids were not the only ones struttin’ their stuff and showing their talent. The teachers surprised all of the students at the morning presentation of the show. They got together, led by Webster Principal Carina Diana, and performed a flash mob style routine to “Car Wash.”

“It was really funny and I was so surprised when the teachers did their show because we all thought the show was over,” Samantha exclaimed. “The bubbles were awesome!”

So, in the end, as performers had predicted when supporting one another before the show — all of them did great and allwere awesome!

