Community comes together at first-ever RAD Night 

‘Respect All Differences’ event unites Malibu at Aviator Nation after devastating fires

Amidst the aftermath of devastating loss, a movement was born. Last weekend at Aviator Nation in Malibu, localresidents gathered for a night of healing, unity, and purpose at the inaugural RAD Night, hosted and organized by Buckley Ventress, founder of the RAD Collective, which stands for “Respect All Differences.” The event brought together neighbors, advocates, and local organizations for an evening of music, conversation, and community empowerment following the Palisades Fire that destroyed over 300 homes in Malibu — including Ventress’s father’s home — on Jan. 7.

“I started the RAD Collective last year as a way to bring people together,” Ventress shared. “Our first event was at my dad’s home on Las Tunas Beach, and that home — just like hundreds of others — was lost in the fire. Afterward, families were scattered between Santa Monica and the Valley. It felt like we were all displaced, not just physically, but emotionally. City Council meetings can be intense, and I wanted to create a safe, comfortable space where people could connect, share, and support one another.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

RAD Night featured a powerful panel of grassroots community activists, including Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner, Jo Drummond (who leads efforts in Eastern Malibu and Big Rock), Keegan Gibbs, Andy Lyon, and City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad, each lending their voice to the issues impacting Malibu’s future — from rebuilding and small business support to community resilience and connection.

“The focus of the evening was to give people a clearer picture of what we can do together,” Ventress said. “Rather than an open Q&A, which can get chaotic with over 200 attendees, the panel spoke directly to the audience. The overall message was clear: what is the future of Malibu, and how do we preserve our sense of community as we rebuild?”

While the speaking portion was just 30 minutes, the conversation didn’t end there. Outside the venue, Ventress created an“art and activation zone” where local organizations hosted booths, offered resources, and engaged attendees in one-on-one conversations. The Malibu Township Council, Palisades-Malibu Chamber of Commerce, Malibu Foundation, and Community Brigade all participated, with advocates like Bill Sampson and Denise DeGarmo, community outreach coordinator for the Malibu Foundation, present to answer questions and offer guidance.

Each organization reported gaining new members and deepening connections within the community.

One of the most touching moments of the evening came from long-time community advocate Andy Lyon, who shared, “I didn’t have a lot of hope before this event — but now I do, thanks to Buckley.” The emotional sentiment captured the spirit of the night, and reminded many that, even in the face of loss, hope can take root.

The event was held at Aviator Nation, which generously donated the space. “They’ve hosted community events before, like for Community Brigade,” Ventress said. “I wanted them to keep every penny from food and beverage sales because, like all of us, they’re a business trying to survive right now.”

While organizing the entire event, Ventress was living in Idaho — where he had temporarily relocated after the fire. “I was working in a ski shack with barely any Wi-Fi, just calling every Malibu person I know,” he laughed. “But it turned into something powerful.”

The motivation for RAD Night was deeply personal. “My dad had lived in that Las Tunas home for over 40 years,” Ventress said. “It was one of the oldest on the beach — built in 1927, once owned by Greta Garbo. Losing it was devastating. My dad had just had a baby one month before the fire. Now they’re in a tiny apartment in Santa Monica, juggling Zoom calls and uncertainty.”

That feeling of isolation and frustration inspired Ventress to build a better outlet for communication. “I saw my dad try to ask questions at a city meeting about seawalls and get booed,” he said. “He’d just lost his home. I didn’t want anyone else to feel like that again.”

Looking ahead, Ventress hopes to host RAD Night events monthly or quarterly. “There’s a huge opportunity here — not just to get answers, but to unify,” he said. “East Malibu, West Malibu, it doesn’t matter. We’re all Malibu. My hope is that these events can bring the hometown activists together in one voice — so that when we go to City Council, we’re not divided, we’re aligned.”

The overwhelmingly positive feedback has already started to shape plans for the next event. “Jo Drummond texted me that she wants to do it again. Haylynn said it was killer. That kind of response is what keeps this going,” Ventress said.

More than just a gathering, RAD Night was a movement in motion — a call to action for connection, support, and progress. “Respect All Differences,” Ventress repeated. “That’s what it’s all about. We need each other. And we’re going to keep doing this — because Malibu is worth it.”

For those who missed the event, keep an eye out for announcements about future RAD Collective events. In times of rebuilding, connection is key — and as this night proved, Malibu is strongest when it stands together.

