Emily Shane Foundation hosts Wine Pairing Event at Strange Family Wines

The Emily Shane Foundation held its annual fundraisers in the start of November. “Soaring to Success” replaces the annual “Butterfly” event, one of two major annual fundraisers for the foundation. Two fundraisers were held online and one was held in-person.

“Our foundation’s Wine Pairing Evening at the Strange Family Vineyard’s Tasting Room was such a warm, positive and lovely fundraising event,” Emily Shane Foundation Founder Ellen Shane said in an email to The Malibu Times. “All who came enjoyed the delicious spread of cheeses, fruit, nuts, charcuterie, and other delights along with some truly terrific wines.”

Guests enjoyed the variety of wines provided by Strange Family Vinyards on Thursday, Nov. 3 during their annual fundraiser. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Former Successful Educational Achievement (SEA Program) student Sofia Staedler made a moving speech relating how the support of her mentor and tutor made the difference and helped her establish routines such as completing homework and studying, and other key skills necessary to be a successful student.

The SEA Program’s objective is to empower these children to be successful students, so they can achieve their goals and dreams. Participants are guided on a path to success in school and in life. The foundation’s “Pass it Forward” motto encourages kindness and social consciousness, as each student performs one good deed per session with their mentor/tutor.

“Having a support system, someone who was in university, was the inspiration to pursue higher education,” Shane said. “She has graduated from UCLA.”

The SEA Program mentors and tutors are all university students or recent graduates.

“We are grateful to all who came to support us,” Shane added.

Emily Shane Foundation Founder Ellen Shane held a wine pairing event at Strange Family Vinyards Tasting Room on Thursday, Nov. 3. Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT. Guests look at Ellen Shane's book she wrote in 2020 called, "Emily's Gift: The True Story of Sherlock and Jackson," written in her daughter's memory. All proceeds from the book go directly to the Emily Shane Foundation. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT. Left to right: Emily Shane Foundation Founder Ellen Shane with Robyn Ritter Simon. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

Everyone can still support their work by participating in their online silent auction, which ended on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and their “Student Sponsorship Campaign” that goes on until the end of November. Student Success Sponsorship Campaign allows the foundation to serve as many underserved children in need of our SEA Program as possible. Any and all amounts go directly to this work.

Shane said before the event began she met local Malibu realtor Shen Schulz who said their sons knew Emily.

“We had never met him before,” Shane said. “He told us that his sons knew Emily, and related very touching accounts of the person she was; and how kind and friendly she was to everyone.”

For more information, event sponsorship opportunities, or donations to the auction, email info@emilyshane.org, or visit emilyshane.org.

Emily Shane Foundation Founder Ellen Shane held a wine pairing event at Strange Family Vinyards Tasting Room on Thursday, Nov. 3. Photos by Julie Ellerton/TMT. Ricardo Means Ybarra with Ellen Shane. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

