A Malibu fixture is closing; A&B Hardware lost its lease

By Judy Abel
Photo courtesy A&B Hardware.

A fixture in Malibu for more than 50 years, A&B Hardware is going out of business. It was recently announced a new owner has bought the ramshackle building on Pacific Coast Highway at Rambla Vista. The store is selling all of its hardware goods at 50% off until it is forced out at the end of November. A&B Plumbing and its electrical repair business are being relocated to Santa Monica. Two apartments on the second floor are also being vacated. The new owners have not announced plans for the future of the site.

