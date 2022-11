The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station reported a fatal traffic collision and vehicle fire at PCH and Kanan Dume Road. All lanes of PCH closed at Kanan Dume Rd SB closed at Cornell Rd. Use alternate route, avoid the area.

