Emily Shane Foundation to host fall Fundraiser “Crystalizing Success”

Please enjoy an evening of socializing, wine, light bites, a raffle, magical crystals, and more on Thursday, November 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 23401 Civic Center Way Unit 3C, Malibu, CA 90265 for the annual Emily Shane Foundation fundraiser. The fundraiser benefits the SEA Program. Emily Shane Foundation annual fall fundraiser, “Crystallizing Success,” is to be presented in partnership with MALIBUGIVES 501c3 and TransformativePlays.org. An online auction featuring an array of desirable items will be presented from Nov 9 – 17.

Event Highlights:

Local Malibu Wines from Malibu Solstice, Sura, and Hoyt Family Vineyards.

Water from Silica Source

Light Bites presented by Kelpful and Anita’s Desserts

A raffle

Online silent auction

And more!

For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at info@emilyshane.org. Or visit, https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c367b6e8-51f4-4d76-a5d7-53b3c86341f4

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...