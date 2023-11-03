SB lane and shoulder of PCH closed around Zuma Beach Sat, Nov 4, Sun Nov 5 for Half Marathon event

The right lane and shoulder of southbound PCH will be closed Trancas Cyn Rd to Westward Beach Rd Saturday, Nov 4, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Run Malibu Half Marathon. The right lane and shoulder of southbound PCH will be closed Westward Beach Rd – Mulholland Hwy on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Additional Sheriff’s patrols will be on hand for safety and traffic management.



Motorists, proceed with caution, watch for race participants, spectators and crew, and vehicles around the roadway.



Zuma parking lots 11 and 12 will be occupied by the event from Nov. 3 – 5.



The event raises funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Malibu.



For questions or concerns, please call the event organizer at (424) 268-8590.

