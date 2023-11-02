Car crash eerily close to quadruple fatal on PCH

No injuries reported in three car wreck in front of Pepperdine students’ memorial

A three car accident on Pacific Coast Highway November 2 occurred at the exact same spot where four Pepperdine women were killed October 17. The Thursday afternoon accident involved three vehicles. There were no injuries reported. A mail box was taken out in the crash and the cars involved sustained significant damage.

Since the accident that took the lives of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, there has been renewed concern about efforts to improve safety on Pacific Coast Highway. Thursday’s non-injury collision marks the third such accident on the section of PCH known as “Dead Man’s Curve” in the past two months.

The suspect in the October fatal collision, 22-year-old Fraser Bohm of Malibu, is due in court December 15.

He’s facing four murder charges. His attorney Michael Kraut claims Bohm was forced off the road by another driver who chased him in a road rage incident.

