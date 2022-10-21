Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Oct. 24

Oct. 24:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Presentation of Commendation to Jeff Jennings.
- Presentation of Commendation to Craig Foster.
- Proclamation Recognizing Nov. 9 as Malibu’s Annual Day of Preparedness.
- West Basin Municipal Water District Drought and Programs Update.
New Items:
- Holding Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board, and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
- Comprehensive School Safety Assessment Consultant Agreement.
- Malibu Road Drainage Repair Project.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal Nos. 22-002 and 22-003 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 22-01 (22969 and 22959 Pacific Coast Highway; Appellants: Mani Brothers Real Estate Group and Patt Healy; Applicant: Steven Hakim; Property Owner: SKA Group, LLC and Surfrider Plaza, LLC).
- Appeal No. 21-011 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-53 (23325 Malibu Colony Drive; Owner, Axel 23324, LLC; Appellant, Judith Israel). Recommended Action: Continue this item to the Nov. 14 Regular City Council meeting.
New Business:
- Malibu Library Set Aside Funds for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.
