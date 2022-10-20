Decker Road to be closed until Friday, Oct. 28 while Caltrans work to prevent future rockslides

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Thursday morning that northbound and southbound State Route 23 (Decker Road) will remain closed from State Route 1 to Lechusa Road/Encinal Canyon Road (just north of Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 72) at least through Friday evening, October 28.

Workers are drilling holes to insert anchor rods that will secure mesh to a slope. The mesh will prevent future rock slides.

All residents with I.D. who live within the closed area continue to have access to their homes via the north end of the closure as far as lower Decker Edison Road. The impact to the driving general public is minimal because Encinal Canyon Road just to the east is an excellent alternate route that connects State Route 1 (PCH) to State Route 23 (Decker Road) via Lechusa Road.

Workers are drilling holes to insert anchor rods that will secure mesh to a slope along State Route 23 (Decker Road) in Malibu. The mesh will prevent future rock slides. SR-23 closed from PCH to Lechusa Road/Encinal Canyon Road at least through the evening of Friday, October 28. pic.twitter.com/sv54DYqERS — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 20, 2022

