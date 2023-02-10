HomeNews
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Feb. 13

By Samantha Bravo
New Items: 

  1. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
  2. Professional Services Agreement with Pro Sound Inc. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Pro Sound Inc. for replacement of the Council Chambers lighting dimmer system.
  3. Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant. Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 23-06 approving the adoption of the 2017 Updated Greater Los Angeles County Integrated Regional Water Management Plan.
  4. Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Management Letter for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. Recommended Action: Receive and file the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
  5. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with California Skateparks. Recommended Action: Authorize the City Manager to execute Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement with California Skateparks.

Council Items:

  1. Proposed Elimination of the Fee for an Appeal to the City Council from a Decision of the Planning Commission that Would be Appealable Directly to the California Coastal Commission if There Were a Fee for an Appeal to the City Council (Mayor Silverstein and Councilmember Stewart) (Continued from January 23, 2023).
  2. Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2023 Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly.
  3. Council Appointment to the Public Works Commission.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

