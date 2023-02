Update: brush fire was contained as of 6:24 p.m.



LAFD Alert-CONTAINED #PacificPalisades Brush Fire 14830 W Pacific Coast Hw MAP: https://t.co/OobusqPOJN FS69; 49 FF in 50 min. No injuries. Cause under investigation. DETAILS: https://t.co/Z0R167JUIC — LAFD (@LAFD) February 11, 2023

Brush fire west of the Santa Monica Pier near Entrada Drive, no current threat to Malibu. Approximately one-quarter-acre of brush burning uphill, with light wind. Currently, no structures threatened. Emergency responders present, use alternate route.

LAFD Alert- #PacificPalisades Brush Fire 14830 W Pacific Coast Hw MAP: https://t.co/OobusqPOJN FS69; PRELIM: Approximately one-quarter-acre of brush burning uphill, with light wind. Currently, no structures threatened. DETAILS: https://t.co/ECR68UOCxY — LAFD (@LAFD) February 11, 2023

#BREAKING: Brush fire west of the Santa Monica Pier when driving toward Pepperdine on PCH, near Entrada Drive. Emergency responders present, use alternate route.



Images by Sammie Wuensche and Alex Payne pic.twitter.com/bbYbXgkvuh — Pepperdine Graphic (@PeppGraphic) February 11, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...