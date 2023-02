Updated on 6:58 p.m. all lanes now open after collision on Big Rock.

All lanes of PCH are now open. https://t.co/Ba8HMpArpp — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) February 11, 2023

PCH is shut down in both directions near Big Rock Drive due to a traffic collision and power lines down across PCH. Unknown ETA, use alternate route.



PCH shut down in both directions at the 20048 block due to a traffic collision and power lines down across PCH. Unknown ETA, use alternate route. @thelocalmalibu @TheMalibuTimes @malibudailynews @acornnewspaper @991KBU @CityMalibu pic.twitter.com/q9lX4UFecn — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) February 11, 2023

PCH closed in both directions near Big Rock Drive https://t.co/dUAeszLq9J — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) February 11, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...