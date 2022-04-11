Dead body found in Malibu Saturday

A dead body was discovered in Malibu on Saturday, April 9, at about 12:30 p.m. According to Acting Captain of the Lost Hills Sheriff Station, Joseph Fender, the deceased person was found in the vicinity of PCH and Cross Creek – the area of the Malibu Lagoon.

This follows the finding of a dead security guard behind Trancas Country Market on March 29, with cause of death still to be determined; and a deceased homeless man found near the Pavilions market in Point Dume Village on March 26.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

