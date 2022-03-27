Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s respond to a dead body found at the Pavilions shopping center in Point Dume

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s station received a call at 6 a.m. Saturday morning from a resident who reportedly discovered the body near the Pavillions market entrance in Point Dume.

A Sheriff’s spokesman confirmed it was a transient homeless male and said there was no evidence of foul play.

The coroner’s office will be investigating the cause of death. The case will also be investigated by the LASD homicide bureau.

More information will be included when it becomes available. This is a developing story.

