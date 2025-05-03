David Duchovny lists Malibu home

Longtime Malibu resident David Duchovny has listed his Point Dume home for sale. The asking price is $12.5 million. The one-acre estate includes an unusual feature, a train caboose car. The actor/writer personally renovated an old caboose that he turned into a guest house complete with a kitchen, living room, sleeping area, and bathroom.

The 64-year-old, originally from New York, bought the property that included the caboose in 2016 for $4.75 million. He razed the original home on the site and poured $7 million into a new 3,580 square-foot home and another one-million on the caboose. Duchovny wrote the novel “Truly Like Lightening” in that unusual office and often records his podcast there. He has called the creative space “an amazing little spot to be in.”

The main house on the property has a modern, open floor plan, lap pool, and separate gym. The property includes deeded entry access to the beach. Duchovny has had ties to Malibu since the 1990s when he starred in the television show “The X-Files.” He raised two children in Malibu with his ex-wife, actress Tea Leoni. Chris Cortazzo of Compass has the listing.

