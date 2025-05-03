Summer Wheaton now blames ride share driver for fatal crash

In a stunning turn, Summer Wheaton, the woman accused in the fatal July 4 crash on Pacific Coast Highway, is now suing the victim’s wife. According to the Daily Mail, Wheaton, who calls herself a “wellness advocate,” is claiming the accident was the fault of Martin Okeke, the ride share driver who police say was hit head-on while he drove a young passenger home on PCH.

In a seven-page Superior Court filing, Wheaton asks the court to deny Okeke’s family damages and to award her “judgment and attorney’s fees.” Police investigators state it was Wheaton who drove recklessly, under the influence, and who veered into oncoming traffic, causing the fatal crash after returning from a booze-filled party at Nobu restaurant. Wheaton has pleaded not guilty and is free on bail. She was ordered in March to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle bracelet.

