Sheriff Captain Jennifer Seetoo promoted to Commander

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Captain Jennifer Seetoo has been promoted to Commander, effective May 11 — Mother’s Day — after nearly three impactful years serving the Malibu/Lost Hills Station.

Seetoo explained that the promotion process involves applying to be eligible rather than for a specific position. “When certain positions come up, if you’re eligible, you put your name on the list,” she said. As Commander, she will oversee five stations within the North Patrol Division — including Malibu/Lost Hills — working alongside another commander.

While the exact scope of her future involvement in Malibu is yet to be determined, Seetoo emphasized that the transition is still fresh. “I will still be captain at Malibu/Lost Hills this upcoming week, and I meet with my new boss on the 12th,” she noted.

Reflecting on the promotion, Seetoo became emotional. “When I first found out, I literally cried. I was like, no. That was my frustration,” she said. “I’m super grateful and thankful to my bosses who believe in me… but I also think about what we’ve accomplished here over the last three years.”

Her promotion marks both a personal achievement and a transition for a leader who has been deeply connected to the Malibu community.

Read the full article in next Thursday’s paper.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...