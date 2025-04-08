City of Malibu set to break ground on new permanent Skate Park at Malibu Bluffs on Friday, April 11

Set to open in fall, the facility will feature modern skate elements and serve as a community hub for skaters

The City of Malibu announced the official groundbreaking of the much-anticipated Malibu Skate Park, a permanent, state-of-the-art recreational facility set to elevate the city’s youth and community-oriented offerings. The event will take placeon Friday, April 11, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway. All community members, skaters, and supporters are invited to attend the event, which will feature remarks from city leaders, and enjoy food from Jennifer Naylor Catering and Events.

“This skate park is more than just a recreational facility — it will be a gathering place that will foster community, promote healthy lifestyles, and embrace Malibu’s deep-rooted skate culture,” said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on this vital project.”

After years of planning and community collaboration, the new 12,500-square-foot facility will soon become a hub for skaters of all ages and skill levels. The park will feature various street and transition elements, including stairs, rails, ledges, banks, a flow bowl, quarter pipes, spine, extensions, and waterfalls.

The skate park’s design was led by California Skateparks, a globally recognized firm specializing in world-class skate facilities. The final design incorporates extensive public input gathered through community meetings and surveys conducted between 2020 and 2021, ensuring that local voices shaped the park’s vision from start to finish.

Construction of the skate park will begin this month, with a projected completion date this fall. The Malibu City Council officially approved a $4.1 million construction contract with California-based C.S. Legacy Construction on March 10.

“The skate park has been a dream of our community for many years,” Community Services Director Kristin Riesgo said.“We’re proud to be delivering a space that reflects the creativity, spirit, and passion of Malibu’s youth and action sports enthusiasts.”

The journey to the permanent skate park began in 2019 when the City Council designated the Crummer/Case property adjacent to Malibu Bluffs Park as the future home of the project. In the meantime, a temporary skate park was constructedand opened to the public on July 3, 2020, providing a much-needed outlet for local skaters and keeping the momentum going.

In November 2023, the Planning Commission reviewed and approved the final design for the permanent facility and granted a Coastal Development Permit. The park’s design was shaped through multiple design meetings, consultant presentations, and feedback gathered from local skaters and families.

The project’s progress also included legal and logistical negotiations. On March 1, 2024, the Malibu City Council approved a settlement agreement with the adjacent property owner, which resolved disputes and allowed the project to move forward. As part of the agreement, the neighboring development, The Case, will fund landscaping improvements, contribute $150,000 for any potential design changes, and lease temporary parking space until construction begins.

The Malibu Skate Park will replace the temporary facility and provide a long-term asset for the community. With an emphasis on creating a welcoming and safe space for all, the park is expected to draw skaters from across the region.

City officials emphasize the skate park’s role in promoting wellness, connection, and opportunity. Once completed, the park will offer a dynamic environment for youth programming, events, and informal recreation. It will also serve as a gathering space for families and residents to enjoy the scenic views and community atmosphere of Malibu Bluffs Park.

City staff plan to present naming proposals for the park in the coming months, inviting the community to help shape its identity. This participatory approach continues the theme of collaboration that has defined the skate park’s development.

To stay informed on the Malibu Skate Park’s progress, including construction updates and naming proposals, residents are encouraged to visit the City of Malibu’s official website or contact Community Services Director Kristin Riesgo at (310) 456-2489, ext. 349.

As the city prepares to turn the first shovels of dirt, Friday’s groundbreaking marks not just the beginning of construction — but the realization of a shared dream that has been years in the making.

Artists renderings show how the future Malibu Skate Park will look at Malibu Bluffs Park. Groundbreaking for the the skate park will be Friday, April 11. Graphics courtesy of City of Malibu

