Opinion: Let’s talk about the ‘S’ words: sewer and septic

By Haylynn Conrad , Commentary

We learned in my last op-ed that the council doesn’t discuss these matters (unless with only one other member) due to that pesky Brown Act, so I’ll do my communication through this creative medium. Thank you to The Malibu Times — and as a bonus, I’ll engage residents in the city. This is our city.

In Malibu, few words clear a room faster than “sewer,” “developer,” or “septic.” They’re dirty, controversial, and loaded. But they’re also part of how we became a city in 1991 — when residents rose up to fight sewer-driven mega-development. That fight protected our identity. I honor it. I fell in love with it. I’m grateful for it.

But it’s 2025 now. I’m not talking about bringing in hotels or shopping centers — let me be clear. I’m asking if we’re ready to have a real conversation about infrastructure, sustainability, and resilience. Do we want to keep rebuilding the past, or are we willing to imagine a better version of our future? I think it’s time we look for them — together.

Let’s rewind.

After the Palisades Fire with my head spinning, I was sitting at Zinqué, still reeling in confusion on the never-ending problems. I’d just been elected. We’d barely recovered from the Franklin Fire. Will we build the beaches back? Will there be eminent domain? What happens to the coastline?

That’s when a fellow named Rob McLeod passed me a sketch via Malibu Times writer Ben Marcus. At first, it looked like chaos. But then I saw something else: the possibility of a smarter, safer future. I whispered it around town. The feedback was … cautious, curious, occasionally outraged. Now, a few months later, I think I’m ready to ask: Is it time to talk about a sewer?

Because right now, homes are preparing to rebuild — in Big Rock, Las Flores, Rambla Pacifico, Carbon Beach — and all are going back on septic. That means more seawalls, uphill tank maintenance, leaching, and long-term environmental risks.

Those seawalls don’t just protect homes. They protect Pacific Coast Highway — a state-owned road. If we’re being asked to protect it, shouldn’t the state help foot the bill? Not just for seawalls — but possibly for a sewer line, if it’s the smarter investment?

And what about beach ecology? One continuous wall could save a road and lose a coastline. Is that worth it?

So … where would the “you-know-what” go?

Some options:

Expand the Civic Center Wastewater Treatment Facility (if feasible).

Connect to a regional plant, like Hyperion in Playa del Rey.

Build a new facility — like the Las Virgenes Water District’s Tapia Plant, which I recently visited (yes, I drank the recycled sewer water, and I’m still here).

Look at the Las Virgenes water district as an option

Has anyone spoken with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District? I have.

What about Water District 29? Could we store recycled water for future fire seasons? Could we include this work while undergrounding utilities on PCH — or would it delay reopening? Can it be fast-tracked if the will is there?

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order calls for accelerated replacement of utility infrastructure — including sewer systems — in fire-impacted areas. If the state wants smarter rebuilding, we should be at the table with ideas and funding requests.

But who pays? Who decides? Would it be voluntary or mandatory? Would residents with functioning septics be required to convert? What’s the cost? What’s the timeline?

And let’s be honest — would a sewer open the door to the very kind of development Malibu was founded to resist?

We need your voice. I floated the idea of a citywide survey — not a vote, just a temperature check. If it’s a hard no, I’ll move on. You can tell me to pound sand — I’ll do it with love. But if there’s openness? Then we have to move quickly. Because every day we delay, we lose chances — for state partnerships, grants, and a healthier coastline.

Here’s the trade-off:

The Case for Exploring a Sewer:

Cleaner oceans.

More resilient infrastructure in disaster zones.

Long-term savings vs. maintaining aging septics.

Environmental partnerships and potential climate funding.

The Concerns:

Development fears.

Loss of local control.

Cost, construction, and enforcement logistics.

We’re holding a working session this Thursday at 3 p.m. at City Hall to begin this conversation. I want experts in the room — engineers, Caltrans, Supervisor Horvath, scientists — to walk us through feasibility, cost, timeline, and, yes, where the sh*t goes.

Because ultimately, this is about control. Can we protect our coast without selling out our values? Can we be brave enough to ask hard questions?

If the answer is no — then let’s say so. But if there’s even a “maybe”? Then let’s get to work.

As a wise councilmember put it: It’s time to sh*t or get off the pot.

I work for what’s best for Malibu. I was elected by you. Let’s talk. Let’s listen. Let’s figure it out.

Email me — I want to hear from you. Just be kind.

Hconrad@malibucity.org

