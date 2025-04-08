A once-in-a-generation opportunity

Local architect calls on city leaders to replace outdated septic systems with a modern sewer solution

As Malibu continues to rebuild in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire, a critical conversation is unfolding — one that could shape the city’s future infrastructure, sustainability, and long-term resilience. One of the people at the forefront of this conversation is Christopher Sorensen, principal architect at Sorensen Architects, Inc., and a long-standing member of the Malibu Architects Association.

With nearly 30 years of experience designing luxury residences along the coast — his clientele includes names like Pamela Anderson and Brad Pitt — Sorensen has seen it all. But even he admits, what Malibu is facing today is unprecedented.

Following the recent wildfire, 327 beach homes were reduced to rubble. Now, the homeowners who once lived there are facing a reality they weren’t prepared for — not just emotionally or physically, but logistically and financially.

“The city is telling homeowners they can reuse their existing septic systems,” Sorensen said in a recent interview. “But the truth is, those systems won’t pass today’s regulations. The city knows it, and yet they haven’t been fully transparent. It’s a ticking time bomb of misinformation.”

According to Sorensen, nearly all of the existing septic systems along the Malibu coast are outdated and noncompliant. Under current codes, these systems must be replaced with advanced Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS) — an endeavor that alone can cost around $250,000. Then there’s the seawall requirement to protect these systems from coastal erosion, which adds another $250,000. Combined, it’s an estimated $500,000 price tag per property — before even beginning to rebuild the home itself.

Multiply that by 327 homes, and you are looking at a collective cost north of $160 million, funded almost entirely through private dollars.

“People think they can just rebuild using what they had,” Sorensen said. “But that’s not how it works anymore. Homeowners are spending tens of thousands in consultant fees, only to discover their existing systems don’t meet current codes. It’s heartbreaking.”

But Sorensen isn’t just sounding the alarm — he’s offering a viable alternative. He believes the city and the state should capitalize on this moment to finally expand Malibu’s municipal sewer system. The existing Civic Center Water Treatment Facility, which cost $60 million to build in 2018, already provides a strong foundation. Sorensen proposes to extend the sewer line seven miles along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) to connect the destroyed properties.

“We can call it Phase III,” Sorensen explained. “It’s the logical next step. We’d reduce environmental impact on the coastline, provide reclaimed water for irrigation and fire suppression, and eliminate the need for homeowners to install costly new systems. It’s a no-brainer.”

Resources Phase I and Phase II

Beyond common sense, there is also momentum. Gov. Gavin Newsom recently issued an executive order aimed at expediting underground utility and sewer projects across the state. The order allows critical infrastructure improvements to bypass bureaucratic hurdles like CEQA reviews and coastal development permits — an opportunity Sorensen believes Malibu cannot afford to miss.

“Right now, we have a golden window,” he said. “The governor’s executive order can fast-track the entire process. But we need local officials to lean in and lead. We can’t let this slip away.”

Another layer of urgency comes from FEMA’s updated flood maps, which now require that new homes in vulnerable zones be rebuilt higher than before. That added elevation effectively renders old septic systems physically — and legally — useless.

“So even if a homeowner wants to reuse their old system, they literally can’t. It won’t reach the new foundation,” Sorensen said. “And yet the city’s messaging remains vague, leaving people unprepared for what lies ahead.”

To make matters worse, many homeowners are realizing their insurance payouts won’t come close to covering the full cost of new OWTS installations and seawalls. “People are going to go broke before they can even pour a foundation,” he warned.

But Sorensen sees a path forward. He’s been working with bond companies that helped finance the Civic Center facility, and they have indicated support for expanding the system through a public-private partnership. Under a proposed structure, Sorensen explains that a special district could be created for the 327 affected parcels. If at least 51% of homeowners vote in favor, bonds would be issued and repaid via affordable assessments on property tax bills.

Yet despite growing support from homeowners and local design professionals, city leadership has remained hesitant. The reason, he said, is bureaucracy. The very machine Newsom is trying to streamline.

“Every councilmember I’ve spoken to wants to help. But they all say the same thing: the process takes too long,” Sorensen said. “But I keep telling them — this isn’t business as usual. This is a once-in-a-generation moment.”

A further complication — and perhaps the most politically fraught — is the debate surrounding seawalls and their connection to septic systems. According to current regulations, the Coastal Commission only permits seawalls if they are protecting an existing septic system. No septic, no seawall.

But Sorensen says the twist is those seawalls aren’t just protecting private property. In many cases, they are the only thing standing between the Pacific Ocean and the Pacific Coast Highway itself.

“This is what people don’t understand,” Sorensen stated. “If those seawalls come down, we risk losing major sections of PCH. We’re not just talking about beach homes anymore — we’re talking about public infrastructure. We’re talking about safety.”

The irony isn’t lost on Sorensen. “You’d never question spending state dollars to fix the 405 or the 101,” he said. “Why is PCH treated differently, just because it passes through Malibu?”

And therein lies the deeper question. The narrative that improving coastal infrastructure only benefits wealthy homeowners is dangerously shortsighted. In reality, PCH is a vital artery for emergency response, tourism, local commerce, and regional connectivity. If it fails, the consequences extend far beyond Malibu’s city limits.

Sorensen believes the state has an obligation to step in. “If we’re going to mandate the removal of septic systems for environmental reasons, then we also have to fund the infrastructure that makes that possible,” he said. “You can’t have it both ways.”

In fact, Sorensen has already pitched a compromise that balances progress with pragmatism: allow homeowners to begin rebuilding now using their existing septic tanks, provided they sign an agreement to connect to the new sewer system once it’s in place.

“That gives people relief today, while still planning for tomorrow,” he said. “It’s a practical, phased solution.”

Still, the clock is ticking. Communication breakdowns between the city and its residents have made it difficult to spread awareness. Many homeowners don’t receive mailed updates, and privacy laws restrict direct outreach.

“That’s why I’m going to the media,” Sorensen said. “People need to hear this. They need to know what’s at stake.”

To that end, Sorensen will be speaking at a special town hall-style meeting on Thursday, April 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. The meeting will focus exclusively on the sewer proposal and next steps for affected residents.

“We have a chance to do something extraordinary,” he said. “Not just restore what was lost, but create something stronger, smarter, and more sustainable. But we need the courage to act.”

As Malibu charts its path forward, the choices made today will echo for decades to come. The city can either remain tethered to outdated infrastructure and paralyzed by red tape or seize this unique moment to lead the way in coastal resiliency and innovation.

“This is bigger than one fire, one neighborhood, or even one city,” Sorensen concluded. “This is about how we prepare for the future. And that future starts now.”

