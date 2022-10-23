City of Malibu informs residents of possible power outage today at 9 p.m. impacting the areas of Paradise Cove, Point Dume, Malibu Park, West and Broad Beach

The City of Malibu received initial notification for a possible Public Safety Power Shut-Off on the Cuthbert and Galahad circuits beginning Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. The Cuthbert and Galahad circuits impact Paradise Cove, Point Dume, Malibu Park, Malibu West and Broad Beach areas. City staff are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

PSPS Initial Notification https://t.co/cSZ0ARXrSM — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) October 22, 2022

