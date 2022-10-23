City of Malibu informs residents of possible power outage today at 9 p.m. impacting the areas of Paradise Cove, Point Dume, Malibu Park, West and Broad Beach

The City of Malibu received initial notification for a possible Public Safety Power Shut-Off on the Cuthbert and Galahad circuits beginning Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. The Cuthbert and Galahad circuits impact Paradise Cove, Point Dume, Malibu Park, Malibu West and Broad Beach areas. City staff are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.
