Traffic crash on PCH leads to power outage Saturday afternoon

A vehicle crashed into a building and utility pole on Pacific Coast Highway around 1:36 p.m. according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills station. The accident caused residents along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive to be without power. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
There were no reports of major incidents, at least one minor injury.
To be notified of power outages, follow the city of Malibu on Twitter.