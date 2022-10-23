The following incidents were reported between Sept. 16 to Sept. 19

9/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left their keys secured in a magnetic lock box, but noticed it had been tampered with, and the key was taken from the lockbox. The victim’s wallet and $400 in cash was taken. The victim received notification of fraudulent charges made at multiple stores for a total of $37,000. There were no security cameras available in the area for evidence.

9/17

Burglary

Two bicycles were stolen from a guest house on Malibu Road. The victim said they would provide the serial numbers at a later date. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

9/18

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said miscellaneous items were stolen, such as a FedEx uniform, duffle bag, flashlight, radio, $100 in cash, and multiple credit cards were stolen. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

9/18

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Rambla Vista Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim received multiple notifications of fraudulent charges made to their credit cards at Cross Creek Road in Malibu. Charges were made at Urban Outfitters for $639 and at Whole Foods for $172. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

9/19

Burglary

A home on Nicholas Beach Road was broken into, and a toolbox worth $400 and a commercial paint sprayer worth $600 were stolen. The victim told deputies the suspects were seen on surveillance walking into the garage with a set of bolt cutters gaining access to the property. The suspects appeared to be white adults.

