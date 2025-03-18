City of Malibu and City Manager Steve McClary part ways

The City of Malibu and City Manager Steve McClary have mutually agreed to part ways, marking the conclusion of McClary’s tenure with the city. The decision, announced in an emailed press release last Wednesday, was made in the best interest of both parties to ensure a smooth transition as Malibu looks ahead.

During a special meeting on Feb. 27, the Malibu City Council focused on fire recovery efforts and expanding community engagement opportunities. The meeting followed a closed session, during which interim City Attorney Trevor Rubin provided a statement regarding McClary’s status.

“The city manager has been on leave, and the city has been working with the current city manager on an agreement that would result in a separation from the city, which will be brought back on consent at a future meeting,” Rubin stated. “The city is exploring its options for the city manager position and will report back to the public in the future. At this time, Joe Toney will continue to serve as the acting city manager.”

McClary, who left for vacation in late November 2024 and was expected to return in January, has not resumed his duties. In the press release, he expressed gratitude for his time serving Malibu.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Malibu community and City Council for the opportunity to serve as your City Manager,” said McClary. “It has been an honor to work alongside such dedicated residents, businesses, and city staff.I will always cherish the memories and experiences I’ve had here.”

Reflecting on his time in Malibu, McClary added, “From the stunning natural beauty to the strong sense of neighborhood and civic engagement, Malibu has left an indelible mark on my heart. I wish the city and its residents all the best for the future. I am confident that Malibu will continue to thrive.”

Mayor Doug Stewart acknowledged McClary’s contributions, stating, “Steve has played an important role in guiding the city through key initiatives, and we are grateful for his leadership and dedication. On behalf of the City Council, I want to express our appreciation for his contributions and wish him success in his next chapter.”

McClary has been out of the office for personal reasons since Thanksgiving, with Assistant City Manager Joe Toney serving as acting city manager during his absence. During this time, Malibu faced two wildfires, including the Palisades Fire, one of the most severe in California’s history. However, McClary did not acknowledge this in his parting words. The City Council is continuing to evaluate its options for filling the city manager position and will provide updates to the public as decisions are made.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...