Malibu Rebuild Center hosts Open House for Residents and Business Owners on Wednesday

The City of Malibu invites the community to an Open House at the Malibu Rebuild Center on Wednesday, March 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This dedicated facility provides personalized, in-person support for residents and business owners navigating the rebuilding process.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the center’s valuable resources, meet with city staff, and learn about services designed to assist in reconstruction efforts. Whether you’re in the early planning stages or finalizing your project, the Malibu Rebuild Center offers essential guidance to help you move forward.
For more information, visit the City of Malibu’s website or contact the Malibu Rebuild Center directly.