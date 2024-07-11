City Council: Planning Director recognized, Doug Stewart elected Malibu mayor, Marianne Riggins mayor pro tem

City Council adjourns meeting in memory of driver killed on July 4, will address Nobu incident on Aug. 12

The election of for the seats of mayor and mayor pro tem took place at the City Council meeting on Monday night. Before the administration of the oath, outgoing Mayor Steve Uhring was acknowledged by the city and community for his service as the mayor.

“He has worked diligently, and it has been an honor and pleasure to sit beside him here these past nine and a half months,” new Mayor Doug Stewart said. “It’s been good for all of us to have him and the rest of the councilmembers experience here.”

Uhring thanked the city staff, the residents, and the council members for their dedication to making Malibu a better place to live.

“They’ll be more challenges in the future so please maintain your vigilance and keep on fighting,” Uhring said.

The floor was open for nominations and Mayor Pro Tem Doug Stewart was elected to serve as mayor, and Councilmember Marianne Riggins was elected as mayor pro tem.

Doug Stewart takes the oath of office after being elected as mayor of Malibu at the City Council meeting on Monday, July 7. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT Marianne Riggins (left) is sworn in Monday night after being elected Malibu’s mayor pro tem. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT

“Marianne and I have terms that run until 2026, the other three council seats are coming up for election in [November] to create Malibu’s 18th City Council,” Stewart said. “We’re going to run a great city, and we will keep our great city that we have today. With that, thank you very much, now let’s get to work.”

Planning Director Richard Mollica was also recognized and provided with a certificate for his 20 years of service to The City of Malibu. Mollica announced his resignation on June 25, and it will take effect on July 25.

Mollica joined the City of Malibu in 2004, and is one of the city’s longest-term employees. He worked in the Planning Department for 15 years before being named the assistant planning director in 2019, and then as acting planning director in 2020.

Riggins presented the award to Mollica, who accepted it alongside his family.

Malibu Planning Director Richard Mollica, who announced his resignation on June 25, is shown with his family accepting a certificate for 20 years of service from City Councilmember Marianne Riggins during the council meeting Monday, July 8. Photo by Samantha Bravo Malibu Planning Director Richard Mollica, who announced his resignation on June 25, is shown with his family accepting a certificate for 20 years of service from City Councilmember Marianne Riggins during the council meeting Monday, July 8. Photo by Samantha Bravo

“It’s been a real pleasure working with a number of councils and community members and just other folks in the city, it’s really been a blast,” Mollica said. “Malibu to me has always been a great place, I really enjoyed working here, and it’s been a real joy. I got to work with a lot of neat people who have gone on to do much bigger and better things, and I’ll follow with them.”

The city is currently launching an executive search to replace him.

After public comment, Malibu/Lost Hills Capt. Jennifer Seetoo attended the meeting to provide an update on the fatal incident that occurred on Thursday, July 4, and said the incident is an ongoing investigation.

“An investigation takes time,” Seetoo said. “Our investigators are on it; we obtained signatures on multiple search warrants, and the detectives are talking to the District Attorney’s Office. We are going to look at this from A to Z.”

On Thursday, July 4, at 10:20 p.m., LASD responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Carbon Canyon, which shut down Pacific Coast Highway in both directions for nearly 10 hours. A white 2019 MBZ four door sedan was travelling east on PCH when for reasons unknown, it crossed the center line and struck a black 2020 Cadillac Escalade head-on. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Cadillac Escalade succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The passenger in the Cadillac Escalade suffered major injuries. The driver of the MBZ also suffered significant injuries. Both injured parties were transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for treatment.

Seetoo said they are investigating if alcohol, speed, or distracted driving plays a factor.

“I do appreciate your patience,” Seetoo said. “We want to make sure that the integrity of this investigation is right there and complete, so I’m very cautious of what answers I can give you.”

Seetoo also thanked former Mayor Uhring for his service.

“What a year,” Seetoo said. “Thank you so much for your leadership.”

Jefferson “Zuma Jay” Wagner also spoke during public comment and showed photos of the trash left in front of his surf shop from the limousine drivers that took attendees to the Fourth of July party at Nobu. Riggins asked if the city can ask Nobu to help clear out the garbage.

Sgt. Chris Soderlund provided an update on the Fourth of July weekend and a recent animal cruelty case.

On July 3, two hikers in Malibu Canyon discovered a German shepherd zip-tied around its muzzle and neck. The hikers called the Malibu/Lost Hills station and the Malibu Search and Rescue team was called in to rescue the animal that was stranded in a ravine. Rescuers were able to cut the zip ties off the animal. It was taken to the Agoura Hills LACO Animal Shelter. The hikers discovered the dog near the Backbone Trail head on Malibu Canyon near Mesa Park Tractor Way around 8 p.m.

Anyone with information can call the shelter at (818) 991-0071.

The council motioned to address the Nobu incident at the next meeting on Aug. 12.

“I think we have to do that sooner rather than later because we are not looking good,” Uhring said. “We don’t have a backbone, and we better get one.”

The next City Council meeting, on July 22, was canceled; the next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...