Wong named All-American as other Waves golfers receive honors

Pepperdine Waves women’s golfer Jeneath Wong captured the first tournament win of her collegiate career this season.

Wong’s first-place finish in the Silicon Valley Showcase in March and her stellar golf throughout the Waves’ four-month spring campaign led to her being named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American for the second straight season on May 24.

Wong, a sophomore from Melbourne, Australia, credited Pepperdine head coach Laurie Gibbs and assistant coach Kacey Dalpes for her now being an honorable mention All-American twice.

“I feel really honored to get the title back-to-back,” Wong said. “The season was pretty good. I was heading in a really good direction this season. I’ve grown as a golfer a lot with my coaches’ help. I feel they have pushed me to this level to get me to win my first college event.”

Gibbs said Wong had consecutive good seasons.

“We look forward to the continued growth in her game as she achieves more success in the next two years,” she said. “Jeneath is an excellent teammate and representative for the Waves as she competes around the world.”

Wong’s All-American recognition came on the heels of her winning the West Coast Conference Player of the Year award and being named to the conference first team in April.

Wong had a 72.47 scoring average this season with 2,174 strokes in 30 rounds. Her career scoring average of 72.58 is tops in the Waves’ record books.

Wong wasn’t the only Pepperdine golfer to receive postseason honors.

Waves seniors Lion Higo and Kaleiya Romero were also named to the All-WCC first team, as was junior Lauren Gomez. Gibbs was recognized as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Higo posted a 72.71 scoring average and had five top 10 finishes in tournaments, while Romero had the same scoring average and was named the conference’s golfer of the month February. She also had four top 10 placements. Gomez, the WCC Championship individual winner, had a 72.21 scoring average and earned four top 10 finishes.

Pepperdine men’s golfer Mahanth Chirravuri, a sophomore, was selected for the PING All-West Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America last month. Chirravuri led the Waves with an 71.44 scoring average in 34 rounds. He posted three top 10 placements and six top 20 finishes.

Chirravuri and his teammates Brady Siravo, a sophomore, and freshman William Walsh received WCC recognition also. Siravo had a 73.42 scoring average this season and finished in the top 10 three times. Walsh had a 72.39 scoring average and three top 10 finishes also.

Wong won the Silicon Valley Showcase by shooting a 206 (-7). She finished in the top 10 in four tournaments and the top 20 in eight tournaments. Wong, ranked 43rd on the Clipp’d rankings and 65th on USGA polls, led Pepperdine with 12 rounds under par this season. Three of those rounds were in the Silicon Valley Showcase.

Wong recalled that she hit the ball really well during the tournament.

“I was not missing the greens,” she said. “I put my ball in really good positions that set me up for good birdies, as well as saving some easy pars.”

She is also the eighth player in Waves’ history to be named a WGCA All-American in back-to-back seasons.

On the golf course, Wong said, she is sharply focused.

“I’m really hardworking and determined to achieve my goal, which is to one day play on the LPGA Tour,” she said. “I put in the work in hopes to reach that goal.”

The men’s golf team’s season ended in the NCAA Rancho Santa Regional. The women’s squad’s season ended in the NCAA Division I Championships third round.

Wong aims to have just as much success next year.

“I want to probably have a few more wins,” she said.

