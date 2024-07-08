County investigating apparent animal cruelty case

Los Angeles County Animal Control is investigating a dreadful case of animal cruelty where it appears a dog was left to die in Malibu. On July 3, two hikers in Malibu Canyon discovered a German shepherd zip-tied around its muzzle and neck. The hikers called the Malibu/Lost Hills station. The Malibu Search and Rescue team was called in to rescue the animal that was stranded in a ravine. Rescuers were able to cut the zip ties off the animal. It was taken to the Agoura Hills LACO Animal Shelter. The hikers discovered the dog near the Backbone Trail head on Malibu Canyon near Mesa Park Tractor Way around 8 p.m. Anyone with information can call the shelter at (818) 991-0071.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...