Calendar for the week of July 11

THURS, JULY 11

PARK TALES: SPLASH INTO READING

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by a Malibu Library librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack on Thursday, July 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

THURS, JULY 11

MAKE A SUNCATCHER

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 5 p.m. to make a suncatcher. A suncatcher is decorative art used to catch and reflect sunlight, creating beautiful displays of color. Join us as we make radiant suncatchers and discuss their origins across multiple cultures and regions. For ages 13-17. This event is part of the Summer Discovery Program at Malibu Library.

SAT, JULY 13

OUTDOOR YOGA AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Find your center in the outdoors — join instructors Greg and Dawn for a unique kundalini yoga and wellness experience under the sycamores, with live acoustic music from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. All skill levels are welcome. Free event, free parking. Reservations required. For reservations or more info, please contact samo@wnpa.org. Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas 91302.

SUN, JULY 14

MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB TO HOST A BEACH CLEANUP AT ZUMA BEACH

Come join the Malibu Democratic Club working to keep our beaches clean and enjoy gathering for a fun lunch at a local favorite. We will meet at Zuma Beach in the northernmost part of the parking lot at 10 a.m. Park in the lot, or if available, on PCH. After the beach cleanup, we will meet for lunch at noon at Spruzzo’s, 29575 Pacific Coast Highway. You may attend both or either of the activities. For more information and to RSVP, please go to tiny.cc/MDC71424.

SUN, JULY 14

A TALE OF A SEASIDE TOWN ART EXHIBITION OPENING ART SHOW

A Tale of a Seaside Town, a community art exhibition, features several local artists and honors Malibu’s deep roots in surf culture. Come celebrate the artists at the opening reception with complimentary refreshments and live music by Christopher Wooley. RSVP not required. The exhibition will be on display from July 15 through Aug. 23, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Opening reception is on Sunday, July 14, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. For more info, visit MalibuArtsCommission.org/MalibuSummerExhibit.

SUN, JULY 14

COMMUNITY DRUM CIRCLE AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Reinvigorate, reset, hang out, and relax at this free outdoor event on Sunday, July 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center, King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas 91302. No experience necessary. Fun for the whole family! Drums provided courtesy of REMO, or you can bring your own. Reservations required. For reservations or more info, contact samo@wnpa.org. Free event, free parking. Co-sponsored by Western National Parks Association, National Park Service, and REMO Drums.

MON, JULY 15

MALIBU GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION NOMINATION PERIOD BEGINS

Malibu’s General Municipal Election nomination period begins at 7:30 a.m. Email City Clerk Kelsey Pettijohn at kpettijohn@malibucity.org or call (310) 456-2489, ext. 228, to schedule an appointment to pull nomination paperwork.

TUES, JULY 16

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING

The Regular Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting takes place at Malibu City Hall, Multipurpose Room on Tuesday, July 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Malibu Multipurpose room.

MON, JULY 15

MAKE YOUR OWN BIRD FEEDER

Make your own bird feeder on Monday, July 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Create a fly-through restaurant for our avian neighbors, and learn the different methods of bird identification with library books and smartphone apps. For adults. Join our free Summer Discovery Program game for all ages! Earn badges and prizes as you log reading & activities. Visit LACountyLibrary.org/Summer-Discovery to learn more and sign up!

MON, JULY 15

SALSA DANCING WORKSHOP

Learn the fundamentals of swing, ballroom, and salsa at the Michael Landon Community Center from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. $25 per workshop. During these workshops, easy-to-learn dance techniques will be taught including lead, follow, rhythm, and timing. Instructed by MC Callaghan. Ages 18 and over.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

‘JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE’ AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” every Sunday throughout May from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops.

TRANCAS SUMMER NIGHTS

Trancas Summer Night Concerts have returned for the summer every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size eight needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

