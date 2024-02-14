City Council motions to bring back School Safety Assessment

Parents share their concerns about not receiving updates on the assessment since it was initiated in 2022

To start off the Malibu City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 12, Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Soderlund provided a brief report on the recent crime, enforcement, rainstorm, and the 4.5-magnitude earthquake that occured on Friday, Feb. 9. The temblor was centered 12 kilometers northwest of Malibu per the (USGS) United States Geological Survey. The quake was felt in Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, and surrounding areas. No reports of damage or injuries so far.

Soderlind said they did a critical facility check and said there were no damages or injuries reported.

Soderlund thanked the City Council for the recent purchase of six LiDAR (light detection and ranging) speed guns to assist the LA County Sheriff’s Department in its traffic safety enforcement activities on PCH and canyon roads in city limits.

Soderlund also reminded the community of the recent approval of a long-term two-year contract with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on Jan. 22. The contract includes three-officer traffic enforcement task force dedicated to patrol Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) within city limits. The financial commitment is not to exceed $2 million.

For crime, Soderlund said there were 35 part one crimes. Compared to last January 2022, with 44 part one crimes, it was a 20.5 percent drop.

Soderlund said there were two residential burglaries in January, both in the Malibu West area. He said he will be meeting with Malibu West HOA on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. about burglaries, things to look for, and how to keep your home safe.

For council updates, Mayor Steve Uhring said the Adamson House will be offering a tour on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m. Join California State Parks and Nature Nexus Institute for a free, two-hour guided tour of Malibu Lagoon State Beach and the Historic Adamson House. The event is free with RSVP. To RSVP, email AH.Specialtours@parks.ca.gov. Comfortable shoes, layers for the weather, binoculars, and sun protection are recommended. Paid parking is available at Malibu Lagoon State Beach or Surfrider Beach Parking Lot.

Uhring asked staff where they are with the hiring of consultants to help reduce projects and applications. While the Planning Department continues to struggle with the backlog, the city hired additional consultants to help with applications. However, Uhring said he had not received an update on the progress since that initial meeting.

“We are where we are, I’d just like to see a little more focus that says if we are going to do something let’s manage the project and if something goes out, let’s talk about it,” Uhring said.

Councilmember Marianne Riggins asked if there was any progress in those backlogs, and Planning Director Richard Mollica said the projects on backlog are in progress of being determined to move forward or being returned to the applicant to withdraw or re-submit their application.

Public Safety Director Susan Duenas presented the School Safety Assessment. On Oct. 24, 2022, the City Council authorized the mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Guidepost Solutions LLC for a Comprehensive School Safety Assessment. The assessment began in December 2022, and a draft report was provided to the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) in August 2023 for review. The report also includes 11 recommendations for improved policies and procedures to improve physical security.

On April 2023, SMMUSD and the City of Malibu are partnering to conduct a survey as part of the Comprehensive Safety and Security Assessment for public schools in Malibu schools. In response to a series of tragic school shootings in 2022, the City Council established a School Safety Ad Hoc Committee consisting of Mayor Bruce Silverstein and Councilmember Paul Grisanti, which started working on the School Safety Assessment in partnership with SMMUSD and the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

A few months after the survey was initiated, Kevin Keegan, president of the Malibu High School Parent Teacher Association and the Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association said, “In our opinion, complacency is dangerous and the perception that school safety is not being prioritized is unsettling.”

Keegan noted that although the PTSA had been assured by the City of Malibu and the Santa Monica Malibu School District that it would be provided with a summary of a recently funded private study assessing school safety in Malibu schools before school commenced, to date, the summary still has not been provided.

In December 2023, staff met with SMMUSD representatives to finalize the report and discuss progress and next steps. Out of the total recommendations, 205 are related to school facilities, and the school district representatives informed staff that they have already created work orders to implement 140 of the recommendations. In addition, school district representatives said they planned to meet with each school community individually to discuss the recommendations and implementation progress specific to each school site.

Malibu parents spoke and shared their concerns that they have not received an update on the report and hope the council will work on getting more security on their campuses.

“We never got a pilot program, we got a report,” Parent Jake Lingo said. “It does not anywhere in the report address armed security on Malibu school campuses, we’ve waited almost two years to address this. If you go back and watch those hearings, 50 percent of the conversation was around armed security, if you read those surveys contained in the school safety report, at least 20 parents discussed armed security on campus and yet the report does not even discuss it.”

Parent Jo Drummond mentioned a recent play she saw at Malibu Middle School and said she felt unsafe without having any security at night.

“After school, during the plays and musicals, swim, everything everything after school needs to be protected, not just during school hours,” Drummond said. “I think that needs to be a priority on their list, just making sure people can’t come in during a show. I don’t I really want armed guards inside the school, [but] I think anything outside the perimeter, not harming our children in any way, not putting our kids in any risk is good.”

After a discussion, the council motioned to bring back the school safety assessment. Motion passed.

The council approved the Exterior Elevated Elements (E3) Ordinance.

Assistant City Manager Joseph Toney presented the Fiscal Year 2023-24 Second Quarter Financial Report and Mid-Year Budget Amendments. The council received and filed the report.

Deputy City Manager Alexa Brown presented the Agreement for Community Outreach and Education Related to City-Owned Vacant Lots.

Initial funding for these services was included in the Adopted FY 2023- 24 Budget in Public Works Engineering, Professional Services, Account 100-3008-5100. The account has a budget of $75,000 for this project. Additional appropriation is required for the full scope of services identified in the RFP. A request was reviewed and approved by the Administrative and Finance Subcommittee during a special meeting on Jan. 17 to allocate General Fund Undesignated Reserve funds in the amount of $55,000, to supplement the total agreement at a not-to exceed amount of $130,000 for FY 2023-24. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the General Fund Undesignated Reserve is projected at $67.9 million for the year ending June 30. This item supports the Master Plan for City-Owned Vacant Lots priority identified in the Adopted FY 2023-24 Strategic Priority Project List. The council approved the item.

The council reviewed the proposed options for the return/relocation of the Malibu Farmers Market. The market will return to the county property this Sunday, Feb. 17.

The next City Council meeting is on Feb. 26 at the City Hall Council Chambers.

