School Safety Survey available through April 20

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District administration office in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Samantha Bravo.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SM-MUSD) and the City of Malibu are partnering to conduct a survey as part of the Comprehensive Safety and Security Assessment for public schools in Malibu schools. In response to a series of tragic school shootings in 2022, the City Council established a School Safety Ad Hoc Committee consisting of Mayor Bruce Silverstein and Councilmember Paul Grisanti, which started working on the School Safety Assessment in partnership with SMMUSD and the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. A school liaison sergeant was also assigned to assist with school safety needs. The survey closes April 20. For more information, see the staff report at malibucity.org.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

