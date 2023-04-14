School Safety Survey available through April 20

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SM-MUSD) and the City of Malibu are partnering to conduct a survey as part of the Comprehensive Safety and Security Assessment for public schools in Malibu schools. In response to a series of tragic school shootings in 2022, the City Council established a School Safety Ad Hoc Committee consisting of Mayor Bruce Silverstein and Councilmember Paul Grisanti, which started working on the School Safety Assessment in partnership with SMMUSD and the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. A school liaison sergeant was also assigned to assist with school safety needs. The survey closes April 20. For more information, see the staff report at malibucity.org.

