Full overnight closure of PCH Sycamore Cyn and Las Posas due to erosion

All lanes of PCH in both directions will be closed nightly 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Sycamore Canyon Rd to Las Posas Road in Ventura County until further notice due to erosion of ocean side shoulder from high tides and storm damage, and more expected storms. Reopening times may vary based on high tides or storm conditions. Motorists should use alternate routes.



Caltrans plans to install k-rails to block off the righthand ocean side lane and begin emergency steps to stabilize the collapsed slope. A Caltrans inspector must assess the damage each morning and determine when it’s safe to reopen. Crews will shift lanes to the land side to provide two lanes in both directions. Watch for reduced speed limit signs, and workers and work vehicles in the road. Under California law, traffic violation fines are doubled in construction zones.

Full closure of PCH nightly 6PM-7AM or later, Sycamore Cyn – Las Posas until further notice due to erosion. Check traffic app/website before driving https://t.co/87CZRmzhwK — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) February 14, 2024

