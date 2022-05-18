Catalytic etching event postponed

UPDATE: The Malibu/Lost Hills Station postponed the Thursday May 19 event until May 26th.

In an effort to bring awareness about converter thefts, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station has partnered with Malibu Auto Care to host a catalytic converter etching event on Thursday, May. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Chevron Gas Station on 23670 Pacific Coast Hwy.

During the event, members of Malibu Auto Care staff will etch an identifying serial number on your vehicle’s catalytic converter for free. This helps law enforcement identify and connect the converter to your vehicle in the event it is stolen and recovered.

All the slots were filled for the Thursday now cancelled event. To schedule an appointment, contact Deputy Knott at bmknott@lasd.org.

