Malibu High School’s Spring Musical: ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’

Malibu High School presented “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a musical that is a revue of songs and vignettes based on the beloved Charles Shulz comic strip “Peanuts.” With charm, wit, and heart, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life’s greatest questions through the eyes of Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang, as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joys of friendship.

“We’re back! It has been two years since we’ve had the opportunity to work and perform in our theatre due to COVID-19,” Director Jodi Plaia said. “We are over the moon to be performing live for you tonight! It’s been hard to be away from ‘home’ but our time away has given us clarity on what we really do here. Have fun! When we finally returned to the theater, we found our fun again. We found our passion and our appreciation for doing what we love to do — being on stage together creating magic. And it’s been fun again. So in that spirit, we open our resilient hearts and ask you to join us tonight in having fun with us. Boy, it’s good to be back doing live theater!”

CAST

Charlie Brown — Ethan Marshall

Lucy Van Pelt — Tiffany Orian

Sally Brown — Lola Weber

Linus Van Pelt — Felix de Raspide Ross

Schroeder — Johnny Sheridan

Snoopy — Sophie Regan

Woodstock — Marsaille Wells Tennard

Marcie — Claire Buran

Peppermint Patty — Shannon Rosen

Little Red Haired Girl — Kyle Epstein

