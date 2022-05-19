Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on May 23

- Ceremonial Presentations: none.
New Items:
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361. Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-15, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
- Award Point Dume Walkway Repairs Project. Recommended Action: 1) Authorize the Mayor to execute a construction contract with JTEC Corporation in the amount of $96,525 for the Point Dume Walkway Repairs Project, Specification No. 2094; and 2) Authorize the Public Works Director to approve potential change orders up to 15% of contract.
- Amendment Professional Services Agreement with American Guard Services, Inc. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement with American Guard Services, Inc. to correct the compensation schedule.
- Fiscal Year 2021-22. Third Quarter Financial Report
- Recommended Action: Approve Fiscal Year 2021-22 Third Quarter financial information.
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23. Recommended Action: 1) Conduct the Public Hearing; and 2) provide direction to staff on the Proposed Budget and Annual Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
- Collection of fees for the Implementation of the California Integrated Waste Management Act within the Malibu Garbage Disposal District. Recommended Action: 1) Conduct the public hearing; and 2) Adopt Resolution No. 22-18 authorizing collection on the County Tax Roll of a fee from residential and commercial premises for the cost of preparing, adopting and implementing the City’s Source Reduction and Recycling Element and Household Hazardous Waste Element imposed by Resolution No. 03-30. To read the rest of the action, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.
Old Business:
- Potential Tax Measures and Other Potential Measures. Recommended Action: 1) Receive report on potential tax measures requested by the City Council; 2) Direct staff to bring back resolutions to submit the question to the voters, setting priorities for arguments and rebuttals; and 3) Direct the City Attorney to prepare an impartial analysis.
New Business:
- Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Recommended Action: Approve the use of Set Aside Funds for the Malibu Library for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
Council Items:
None.
