BREAKING: Car collision on Malibu Canyon and Seaver Drive

Two vehicles collided on Seaver Drive and Malibu Canyon Road. Pepperdine Public Safety and Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs and LA County Fire Department we’re on scene. No injuries were reported. The scene is still under investigation.



Two vehicles collided on Seaver Drive and Malibu Canyon Road. Pepperdine Public Safety and Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs and LA County Fire Department we're on scene. No injuries were reported. The scene is still under investigation.

