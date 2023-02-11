Two vehicles collided on Seaver Drive and Malibu Canyon Road. Pepperdine Public Safety and Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs and LA County Fire Department we’re on scene. No injuries were reported. The scene is still under investigation.
BREAKING: Car collision on Malibu Canyon and Seaver Drive
