UPDATE: Mountain Lion died hours after being struck by car in Malibu



UPDATE at 11:07 a.m. : Mountain lion died hours after being struck by car.

Another mountain lion has been struck by a car. Late Tuesday evening the California Highway Patrol was called to the scene of the strike on northbound Pacific Coast Highway just south of Mulholland.

According to CHP and California Wildlife Center, the injured animal apparently suffering from severe wounds on its right front arm limped to the side of the road as seen on video tape.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was called to the scene to rescue the big cat. This latest incident comes just three weeks after P-81, a four-year-old lion was also struck by a car and found dead just to the north on PCH near Las Posas.

