California Wildlife Center (CWC) celebrates 25 years of helping native animals

Established in 1998 by a group of volunteers who saw the negative effects of human encroachment, California Wildlife Center has grown to serve all of Southern California at no cost. They care for over 170 different species and over 4,300 animals each year.

Everything from an orphaned tiny hummingbird nestling to a shark-bitten seal, CWC focuses on rescue, rehabilitation, and release of animals that would otherwise be left to suffer.

“We feel fortunate to be celebrating 25 years of service to the animals and the community that loves them,” said Executive Director Jennifer Brent. “CWC continues to grow with new staff, new services, and new programs that will support Los Angeles county and the surrounding areas.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...