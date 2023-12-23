Breakfast with Santa delights kids of all ages

City of Malibu hosts holiday event featuring breakfast, storytime, arts and crafts, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

The mood was festive, the breakfast delicious, and the story time entertaining.

The City of Malibu hosted Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 16. The event was a huge hit with attendees of all ages. Little ones decked out in PJs gazed in wonder at the lovely, brightly decorated room. City staff went all out — the idyllic event included a scrumptious full breakfast, enjoyed at tables with gorgeous decorations.

Children thoroughly enjoyed the arts and crafts.

“I’m making a reindeer and I had a waffle for breakfast!” little Devi Khanna, 3, shared, sporting a shy grin.

“I think it’s a wonderful way to bring the community and families together in remembrance of one of the reasons for the season that is all about sharing goodwill and cheer.” Devi’s father, A.M. Khanna, said.

“It’s my first Breakfast with Santa!” Kio Novina, a City of Malibu recreation assistant, said. “It’s very exciting to work at such a great holiday event that means a lot for the community.”

Oliver Hampel, 9, furrowed his brows in concentration as he finished all the details in his letter to Santa.

“I’m asking for Roblox mini figures and comics,” he said resolutely, as his mother, Anna Hampel and little brother, Oliver, looked on.

Three generations of the Solomon family thoroughly enjoyed the festivities.

“We came to Breakfast with Santa last year, and now it’s a part of our holiday tradition as we celebrate Christmas and the birthday of our little Naomi, who will turn three next Sunday.” Caroline Solomon said.

“This is a great event!” Ingrid Solomon, mother of the children’s father, Maurice said, as she smiled at Celeste, 8, Flora, 5, and Naomi. “It’s also a wonderful experience for our au pair.”

Smiling behind her stood the family’s new au pair, thoroughly enjoying being immersed in another culture’s holiday celebration.

“I’m from a small village in Poland, Dolny Śląsk Świdnica,” Julia Plichta, the Solomons’ au pair, said. “I’m in love with this event and I’m so thrilled to come to Malibu!”

Down the hall, three generations of the Tellez family enjoyed participating in all the activities.

“We’re blessed to come down Pacific Coast Highway watching the ocean glisten and to have a joyful time as three generations come together in excitement to have fun.” Vesi Tellez said.

The children’s abuela, Ana Tellez, added, “Spending family time during the holiday season with my daughters and granddaughters is a blessing!”

The littlest among the attendees, wee Bonde Gallin, a mere 6 weeks old, was quite oblivious to the gathering, but he vied for best costume as he sported a wee, wee Santa outfit.

Adorable! Smiling, his mother, Chloe, assisted by nanny, Nicole Walker, shepherded the five Gallin children as they visited Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“It’s a beautiful day in Malibu and it’s exciting to be visiting from the North Pole!” Mrs. Claus said joyfully. “It’s fun to see all the smiling faces and to help make sure that everyone is ready for Christmas next week!”

Soon, it was approaching nap time for many — children and parents alike. As they slowly left the event, tiny tots enjoyed taking a fun book and a Get Ready for School activity packet, compliments of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the Malibu Branch of the Los Angeles County Library.

“Merry Christmas!” Santa called out to all.

