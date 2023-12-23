Children’s Lifesaving Foundation holds its annual Christmas Holiday Party

The event was filled with music, crafts, and, of course, presents from Santa Claus

The Children’s Lifesaving Foundation brought smiles to 100 children’s faces as they received a bag filled with toys for this holiday season as part of their Project Angel Wings, a yearly fundraiser for underserved youth in Los Angeles.

The foundation kicked off the holiday season on Nov. 28, also known as Giving Tuesday, to raise funds for the organization. Contributions help make the holidays miraculous for thousands of underserved youth in Los Angeles County and also support their other programs to aid families in LA and provide scholarships.

The celebration had a fun photo booth, face painting, arts and crafts, and games like hot potato and musical chairs. Veronica Luna was the MIC and helped lead and organize the group of students inside the auditorium.

“They’re really wonderful kids and through our partners at LA’s Best Afterschool Enrichment Program, we’ve been partnering with them for 30 years, with our camp programs and holiday programs, all our programs are offered free at charge,” Executive Director Francesca McCaffery said. “We’re just really happy to have the kids once again this year and everyone back in person.”

The event took place at Malibu Elementary School, and the kids from Oxnard and Pacoima were excited to able to experience the Christmas celebration in Malibu.

“One of the main reasons why we have the camps in Malibu is because that bus ride is just mindblowing, it’s so beautiful, it’s a window to another world,” McCaffery said.

“We have some amazing face painting, a photo booth, food, a DJ, and of course we have Santa coming and each child will not only get one gift, they will get six to eight gifts,” McCaffery said. “Capital One cafe was our Santa’s headquarters in Santa Monica where we wrapped and made all the bags, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is co-sponsoring the event today which is really amazing.”

The foundation also provided Valentino Carrasco with a scholarship in memory of David Weinstein.

“This is a special college scholarship in the memory of a very special friend of ours who passed away last year, his beautiful daughter Ellen Poyer is here and she’s been a huge supporter of the Children’s Lifesaving Foundation which makes all these events and camps happen,” McCaffery said. “Valentino has a wonderful family and we are so proud of you.”

The organization recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the organization with a dinner and fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 2. Art pieces and gift baskets were up for auction, scholarships were given to well-deserved students, and an opportunity to donate to the organization. Founder Maria D’Angelo also announced her retirement.

McCaffery was excited to introduce their Santa, also known as Mark “Kramer” Lederkramer.

“He has been our Santa for going on 30 years, and he’s such a wonderful friend of ours, and were happy to have him as our Santa,” McCaffery said.

After lunch, the kids knew what time it was — present time. McCaffery and Program Director Sean McCaffery handed each child a bag full of toys. Each child was so excited and eager to walk up the stage, accept their gift, and smile for a photo with Santa.

