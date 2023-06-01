California State Parks to hold a public workshop on The Malibu Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project

California State Parks will be conducting a public workshop on the Malibu Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project on Tuesday, June 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265 in the Senior Multipurpose Room.

The project, which is moving into the pre-construction, engineering, and design (PED) phase, involves the removal of Rindge Dam and removal/modification of eight upstream barriers to improve creek habitat within the Malibu Creek watershed and nourish nearby beaches with sand.

The workshop will give the public an overview of the project, the current work that is occurring, and an opportunity to ask State Parks and the project team questions about the project. An Integrated Feasibility Report (IFR) with Environmental Impact Report (EIR)/Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was completed in 2020 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and State Parks that resulted in the selection of a preferred project, called the Locally Preferred Plan.

For more information about the public workshop, contact Judi Uthus, California Trout Public Engagement Specialist at juthus@caltrout.org. The public may sign up to receive project information and updates by emailing restoremalibucreek@parks.ca.gov and learn more about the project by visiting www.parks.ca.gov/MCERP and www.restoremalibucreek.org.

