Calendar for the week of June 1

THURS, JUNE 1

BRICK BUILDERS CLUB AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Come enjoy a monthly event at the Malibu Library for creative play with bricks on Thursday, June 1, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. We provide the bricks, you bring the ideas and imagination. Participants can build freely or participate in a fun building challenge. For ages 5-12 with parent or caregiver. Held at the Malibu Library meeting room.

SAT, JUNE 3

MALIBU LITTLE LEAGUE PARADE

The Little League Parade has returned to Malibu. The parade starts at 8:15 a.m. and begins at the Chipotle parking lot at Cross Creek and will go up to Our Lady of Malibu/Webster School. Spectators can line up with chairs, bubbles, and cheer with horns and signs. The lineup begins at 7:45 a.m. to guarantee parking.

SAT, JUNE 3

CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK FULL MOON HIKE

Discover the nighttime magic of Charmlee Wilderness Park during the full moon. Experience one of Malibu’s best hiking venues and learn all about the natural surroundings on Saturday, June 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain for 90 minutes. Hiking boots or sturdy closed-toe shoes are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. For ages 4 and up. Pre-registration required.

SUN, JUNE 4

JANE SEYMOUR ART EXHIBITION RECEPTION

“Expressions” by Jane Seymour showcases a variety of delicate watercolors, colorful, vibrant oil paintings, and fine art bronze sculptures. Jane began painting over three decades ago during a personal challenge. Her art became the expression of a private healing process from which she emerged as an accomplished, passionate painter. The reception will be on Sunday, June 4, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu City Gallery at Malibu City Hall. The reception will feature live music by A Call 2Peace and refreshments. The exhibition will be on display from May 22 to June 30, and open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SAT & SUN JUNE 3 & 4

BEACH BLANKET BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Malibu Library are having a summer “Beach Blanket Booksale” on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. They will have tons of books for all ages as well as CDs and DVDs all for $1 plus specials priced as marked as well as a fun backdrop for a photo op.

SUN, JUNE 4

HIKE WITH THE MALIBU DEMOCRATIC CLUB

The Malibu Democratic Club is hosting a hike on Sunday, June 4. The hike begins at 11 a.m. at the Malibu Creek State Park Trailhead. Meet at the Trailhead parking lot off Las Virgenes Road. Then meet for lunch/drinks at 1 p.m. at The Rock Store, 30354 Mulholland Highway. (Each person responsible for their own tab.) You can attend one or both activities, with RSVP required at tinyurl.com/hike060423. For more info email Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org.

MON, JUNE 5

SALSA DANCE CLASS

Join in for this fun and easy Salsa Dance Class for Beginners! From 7 to 9 p.m. $25.00. Singles and couples welcome. Michael Landon Community Center. For more details call 760.238.1498

WED, JUNE 7

‘BAMBINO: AN OPERA FOR BABIES’ AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Wednesday, June 7, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the annual “BambinO: An Opera for Babies.” This groundbreaking opera was created by LA Opera to engage babies with beautiful and comforting sights and sounds. In BambinO’s world of soft pillows and gentle music, participation is encouraged! For ages 3 and under, with parent or caregiver. The performance lasts about 40 minutes. This is a very interactive experience. Each baby must be accompanied by one adult within the performance space. Any additional adults will be seated very closely nearby.

THURS, JUNE 8

BLOOD DRIVE AT CITY HALL

The City of Malibu will be hosting a Community Blood Drive on Thursday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, blood donations and blood supplies had fallen due to facility closures, stay-at-home orders, and other impacts. Donated blood is needed every day for surgeries, emergencies, and regular medical procedures, and is needed for any natural or human-made disasters. With COVID-19 rates continuing to improve, the city is proud to once again safely resume this life-saving activity. Sign up on the Red Cross website with code “CityofMalibu.” For more information, call (818) 200-3445.

SAT, JUNE 10

PUBLIC SAFETY EXPO

The city’s annual Public Safety Expo is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Malibu City Hall. Learn how to get started on, or improve your preparedness for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The free event will feature presentations from the California Insurance Commissioner on wildfire insurance and from the LA County Fire Department on brush clearance. Take a ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe.

TUES, JUNE 13

SPEAKER SERIES: DIANE PETERSON AND LESLIE KLINGER

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. for Showcase: Local Author Series. This program features local authors Diane Peterson and Leslie Klinger. They’ll both speak about their recent books, then have a facilitated Q&A. Since Diane is a regular at the Malibu Library Speaker Series, it’s extra special to welcome her as a participant.

WED, JUNE 14

MALIBU LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Please join your fellow bibliophiles ‘Malibu Library Book Club,’ for a discussion of The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles on Wednesday, June 14 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The New York Times Review of Bookscalled The Lincoln Highway “remarkably brisk, remarkably buoyant” and “permeated with light, wit, youth.” For adults.

THURS, JUNE 15

BUBBLEMANIA AND CO. AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, June 15, for the “Bubblologist,” a bubble show on the science and fun of bubbles with shimmering waves of soap films, rainbow bubbles, big bubbles, small bubbles, square bubbles, triangle bubbles, bubbles within bubbles, bubbles bouncing on bubbles, and giant bubbles! In the grand finale, kids get the chance to be inside of a giant bubble. Learn about reflection, refraction, surface tension, and many other soap bubbles properties. For ages 5-12 with parent or caregiver. In the meeting room from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

SAT, JUNE 17

TOPANGA LAGOON RESTORATION PROJECT PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

The Resource Conservation District is hosting a public information meeting on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. Join the organizations behind the restoration of Topanga Lagoon to hear about the background, current status and future of this important project. To RSVP, visit: eventbrite.com/e/topanga-lagoon-restoration-project-public-information-meeting-tickets-631048782897.

SAT, JUNE 17

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Satuday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the City Hall upper parking lot. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. The maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. The city schedules its events on the 3rd Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels event.

TUES, JUNE 20

RIDE A WAVE WITH MALIBU SURFING ASSOCIATION

Come ride a wave and honor international surf day with the Malibu Surfing Association at First Point Dume in Malibu. Enjoy a potluck and special guests with Jerico Poppler, Jim Kempton Author of Women on Waves, Pro Short Boarder Allen Sarlo and Andy Lyon and Long Board Pro Surder Mary Osborne. All surfers and surf clubs, long and Litshort are welcome. For more information visit, malibusurfingassociation on Instagram.

ONGOING

CREATIVE WRITING COURSE AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Bring Out Your Inner Writer: Creative Writing will be offered on Tuesdays, from June 6 through July 18 (no class July 4) from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. $5 per class.

In this 6-week free-form class, students learn to use writing as a tool for personal expression, creativity, and healing. Students explore creative writing techniques, fun prompts, timed writing exercises, and thoughtful listening to encourage students to let words flow and see what evolves. No experience is necessary. Bring pens, notebooks, and an open mind. Instructed by Tracy Katz.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

