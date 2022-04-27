Calendar of events for the week

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

ART TREK

Create unique works of art using a variety of materials inspired by a new theme each month. This month’s theme is “Mexican Milagro Hearts.” From 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will use foil to emulate carved tin and create beautiful Mexican milagros. This class has a $5 registration fee and a $10 material fee due at the beginning of class. MalibuCity.org/Register

ORGANIC RECYCLING VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

During Earth Month, the City of Malibu is co-hosting a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Los Angeles County Public Works (Malibu Garbage Disposal District) on the new mandatory organic waste recycling program that recently went into effect in Malibu. The virtual community meeting is meant to help community members properly separate their organic waste and learn about the importance of organics recycling. Representatives from Waste Management and Universal Waste Systems, Malibu’s waste haulers, will be answering questions. To register for the meeting, visit malibucity.org/OrganicsRecyclingWorkshop.

ART IS X LINDSEY PRICE “TRANSCENDENTAL SPHERES”

Artist Lindsey Price will debut her first solo exhibition with decentralized art platform ART IS in Malibu, featuring new digital and physical, collage-based works that reshape narratives about feminism and futurism. Exhibit will run from Thursday, April 28, to Monday, May 2, at 3738 Cross Creek Road STE 11. Opening event is Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

SPRING AND EARTH DAY SENIOR GIVEAWAY

Malibu Senior Center. Seniors are invited to celebrate the arrival of spring and Earth Day on Friday, April 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Stop by the outdoor patio next to the Senior Center to receive a goodie bag and say hello to staff. RSVPs are required by contacting Amanda Rigali at MalibuSeniorCenter@MalibuCity.org or 310-456-2489, ext. 357.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

DUME RESTORATION EVENT

The Bay Foundation will be hosting an in-person Dume restoration to clean and remove non-native plants. This project evaluates living restored shoreline with a diverse plant and wildlife community as an approach to increase coastal resiliency. From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 7103 Westward Beach Road, 90265. To register, visit santamonicabay.org.

THE CITY OF MALIBU ARTS COMMISSION OPENING RECEPTION

The Malibu Arts Commission announced the next public art exhibition, “Malibu Perception,” a photography exhibition featuring five local artists. The exhibition is located in the Malibu City Gallery located at Malibu City Hall. Community members are invited to attend the free, in-person opening reception at City Hall on Saturday, April 30, at 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

THE MALIBU DOLPHIN FOUNDATION AWARD CEREMONY

Over the years, an average of 10 people or organizations have been recognized with an in-person ceremony to receive their Dolphin Award. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the 2020 awards ceremony was postponed and jointly recognized in an outdoor ceremony last year. This year an in-person ceremony will be held at the Malibu West Beach Club on Sunday, May 1. Along with the awards ceremonies, the Malibu Dolphin Foundation also gives a stipend to its Malibu Youth Dolphin winners for scholarships when funds are available.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now need volunteers to help to care for them. Help reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending the oak care event on May 7. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20829 Entrada Road, Topanga. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in and durable shoes. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are limiting the amount of volunteers that are able to attend. If you are interested in volunteering, email at outreach@rcdsmm.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES

All Malibu community members are invited to join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for an afternoon of live poetry, music, dance, and art at “Calling All Creatures,” the city’s annual Poetry Summit on Saturday, May 14, at 4 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater. The free, in-person event is a part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series. Poetry will be read by Peter Harris, Ann Buxie, Ricardo Means Ybarra, Jolynn Regan, Robert Woodcock and emerging poets from local schools. No RSVPs or tickets are needed. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, in Malibu. For more information, contact Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at (310) 456-2489, ext. 350 or KRiesgo@malibucity.org.

ONGOING

APRIL 29 TO MAY 1

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL SPRING MUSICAL: ‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’

Malibu High School presents, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The musical is a revue of songs and vignettes based on “Peanuts,” the beloved Charles Shulz comic strip. With charm, wit and heart, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life’s greatest questions through the eyes of Charlie Brown and the entire “Peanuts” gang, as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joys of friendship. The show is good for all audiences. The show runs April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit: malibuhs.booktix.com.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center. Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456.2489. Ext. 357.

PARK TALES

In partnership with the Malibu Library, Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library Children’s Librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Ages 2 to 5 years old. Organized on Thursday, May 26 at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

CARDIO SALSA

Cardio Salsa is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Wednesdays at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost $20-$25. Pre-registration online at: MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at Malibu Bluffs Park from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Organized on Mondays.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 to 12 p.m., participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11 to 12 p.m. Register for the month or pay $5 drop in rate. For additional information contact 310.456.2489 Ext. 357, or visit, Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 23555 Civic Center Way.

