The following incidents were reported between April 1 to April

4/1

Grand theft

A Porsche parked on Malibu Road was damaged and the headlights worth $6,000 were removed. The victim said the headlights were removed before and believes it was the same suspects. The victim mentioned the alarm was not triggered because he said the suspects have prior knowledge of how to remove the headlights. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Big Rock Drive was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key outside the driver side wheel, and upon return the key was missing and their iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim received a notification of a $4,000 purchase at an Apple Store in Culver City.

Advertisement

Stolen vehicle

A 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe parked on Malibu Country Drive was stolen. The victim said their neighbor had security footage of the incident.

Burglary

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they were visiting from Germany and had all their luggage including their clothes, electronics and personal belongings in the luggages. An estimated $3,850 was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/10

Burglary

An iPhone, wallet, and key fob was stolen from a vehicle parked on Seagull way. The victim hid their key in a bush, went surfing and upon return, the key fob was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim was notified of multiple charges of $38,184 made to his credit card at an Apple Store and Saks 5th Ave retail store in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

4/12

Ransacked

A vehicle parked on Newell Road was broken into and ransacked but nothing was taken. The victim said he left the top cover off the vehicle the day before. The victim said he also saw his mailbox was tampered with but not damaged. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/13

Vandalism

Outdoor seating furniture was damaged and an umbrella stand was stolen from Summer Somewhere Wines at Cross Creek Road. The victim said one umbrella was damaged and the other was left on the floor. There were no security cameras available on the west side of the building. The cost to replace the damaged umbrella was $535 and the stand for $160.

4/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked at Malibu Lagoon was broken into and a wallet was stolen. The victim said they left their keys in between the seats, went hiking and upon return the vehicle was broken into and their wallet was missing. The victim said the driver side key door was damaged. The victim later received a notification of a $2,643 purchase made from her credit card. The transaction was declined. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Burglary

A vehicle parked on Malibu Canyon Road was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim left their purse on the floorboard of the rear of the vehicle, went on a bike ride and returned to a shattered window. The victim began calling her credit card companies and no fraudulent charges have been made so far. The purse was worth $400.

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was tampered with. The victim said the vehicle was not damaged but the key hole was scratched. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/17

Vandalism

The Bank of America ATM machine on Malibu Colony Plaza was vandalized and the glass was shattered. The damage was estimated to cost $250.

