Commission and local residents continue to express their frustration with the Camp Kilpatrick concern

The Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) Governing Board addressed the Los Angeles County Juvenile Rehabilitative Service facility Camp Kilpatrick, and provided an update to staff on the action plan.

COG members, and residents expressed their concerns about the decision to house juvenile offenders at Camp Kilpatrick.

Some residents, including Malibu residents continue to say housing such offenders in a prone fire area, creates human risk especially during evacuations.

Among those who attended the meeting was Office of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Justice Deputy Veronica Pawlowski.

Pawlowski said she will be sharing the fire plans and evacuation plans to the COG and provide better communication.

“I’m going to own the fact that the communication was not what it should’ve been and I’m going to committee to have that communication with you going forward,” Pawlowski said. “We will share the fire plans and get you the information that you need to bring back to your communities and we’ll take it from there.”

