Calendar of events

SATURDAY, MAY 14

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES

All Malibu community members are invited to join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for an afternoon of live poetry, music, dance, and art at “Calling All Creatures,” the city’s Annual Poetry Summit on Saturday, May 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater. The free, in-person event is a part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series. Poetry will be read by Peter Harris, Ann Buxie, Ricardo Means Ybarra, Jolynn Regan, Robert Woodcock and emerging poets from local schools. No RSVPs or tickets are needed. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. For more information, contact Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at (310) 456-2489, ext. 350 or KRiesgo@malibucity.org.

SUNDAY, MAY. 15

FREE 6K RUN/WALK

Run Malibu, Zen Running Club, and the Malibu Farmers Market invite you to join the Free 6K Run/Walk led by Malibu Wellness & Endurance Coach Ted McDonald on Sunday, May 15, at 9 a.m.

At 9:15 a.m., McDonald will lead all runners across the Pacific Coast Highway for a simple and fun loop run back to the start point. Parking is conveniently located by the meetup location.

Every participant will receive a goodie bag and a raffle ticket to win an exclusive pair of plant-based shoes by Zen Running Club and two entries to Run Malibu on Nov. 5 and 6.

To sign-up, visit eventbrite.com/e/all-fitness-levels-6k-fun-run-malibu-farmers-market-tickets-325832974197

TUESDAY, MAY 17

BLOOD DRIVE AT MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL

Malibu High School in partnership UCLA Health, will be hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at the Lower Gym. To schedule an appointment, contact ASB student representative or visit ucedonor.com. 16-year-olds must have parental consent to donate. Eligible donors will receive an AMC Movie Ticket or a Starbucks Gift Card. For more information visit, www.uclahealth.org/gotblood or call (310)825-0888 x2.

WEDNESDAY, MAY. 18

MALIBU LIBRARY: ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION: MAKE YOUR OWN KOINOBORI

Celebrate the cultures, contributions, and heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans and create your own koinobori, a traditional Japanese windsock shaped like fish. The activity is located at the Malibu Library Meeting Room on Wednesday, May 18, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is for ages 5-12 with a caregiver. Registration opens May 11; attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

SUNSET HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Enjoy a free hike during golden hour at Charmlee Wilderness Park. Explore the oak and sycamore trees and learn about the region’s history and ecosystem. The view from the vista is the perfect backdrop. Wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and dress in layers. Hike goes from from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Check-in begins at 6:45 p.m. Location is 2577 Encinal Canyon Road, Malibu. To register visit malibucity.org/calendar.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

MALIBU LIBRARY: MAKE YOUR OWN LIGHTSABER

Geek out on science fiction, fantasy, and all things Star Wars while learning to make your own mini lightsaber. Activity located at the Malibu Library Meeting Room on Thursday, May 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., for ages 13 – 17. Registration opens May 12. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. For more information visit https://visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/6609584

ONGOING

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall, on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Instructed by Ann Monahan.

Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Thursdays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Tap shoes are required and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PARK TALES

In partnership with the Malibu Library, Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Program is for ages 2 to 5. Next one is Thursday, May 26, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

CARDIO SALSA

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Sessions are Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal. Organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complementary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

